Elizabeth Olsen Got Engaged to Her Rock-Star Boyfriend

After three years, Elizabeth Olsen and her boyfriend are making things official. According to People, Olsen and Milo Greene singer Robbie Arnett are engaged. The two met back in 2017 and made their official debut as a couple during an Emmys pre-party.

Though Olsen has been notoriously private about her personal life, the engagement doesn't come as a surprise. The two have been seen together on numerous occasions, including a Mexican vacation and out on the streets of New York City. While they haven't walked down a Marvel red carpet together, the news of their new engagement is bigger than any infinity stone. For fans looking for Olsen to get back into her Scarlet Witch gear, Deadline notes that she'll be making an appearance in the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness as well as her own Disney+ series, WandaVision. That's two chances for the couple to make a red carpet debut.

Olsen was previously linked to Narcos actor Boyd Holbrook, but the two called off their engagement in 2014 after three years of dating. Elizabeth isn't the only Olsen making headlines with relationship news today, either.

Her sister, Ashley Olsen, was seen wearing a ring on that finger while she was out with her current boyfriend and maybe-fiancé Louis Eisner in Pacific Palisades, California. Us Weekly notes that the two have been dating for over two years and that the couple was spotted together during a birthday celebration for her twin sister, Mary-Kate, and her husband, Oliver Sarkozy.