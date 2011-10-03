Elizabeth Hurley's Sapphire Engagement Ring!

Another famous Brit got a big sapphire engagement ring! Australian cricket player Shane Warne proposed to actress and breast cancer activist Elizabeth Hurley with a square-cut sapphire flanked by two trillion-cut white diamonds this weekend. “Thanks for all your congratulations,” the pair said in identical tweets. Warne also said how he got down on one knee in a romantic, private setting to pop the question. The only problem? “Left knee is sore!” he wrote. Congratulations to the happy couple! For more, click through the gallery to see the most memorable celebrity brides of the year.

