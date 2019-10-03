Elizabeth Hurley's Workout Routine Involves Chainsaws, Not Ellipticals

Elizabeth Hurley's legendary body isn't made in the gym or the kitchen, as die-hard Instagram fitness influencers would like everyone to think. Instead, she explained that she gets lean and toned thanks to physical activity outside of the gym. In a new interview with Extra, she explains that she loves gardening and that her body's built the way it is because she loves using heavy machinery.

"I don't work out, per se, but I am very active," she told Extra. "I do a lot of exercise, but it's really the gardening … cutting down a hedge, using my chainsaw to cut down a tree, logging, all of that stuff I do. So, I'm very active."

People adds that Hurley's always been a fan of alternative fitness techniques. You won't find her posting snaps of herself on a treadmill or burning calories on an elliptical machine. Instead, she explains that she's all about just being active. In the past, she's posted about hula-hoop workouts and talked about how one of her favorite activities is swimming.

In an Instagram post, she said she was "attempting to swim off the calories," only she was doing it topless.

And while just about everyone's commending Hurley on her amazing figure, she's not thinking about it too much. She's just doing her thing, which happens to involve chopping down trees and looking great.

"If you've got time to think about aging then you’re not busy enough," she said. "Being busy and interested is the key to being attractive. Narcissistic bores who stare at themselves in the mirror for hours are the dullest people on earth."