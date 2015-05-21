TBT: Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Whether She'd Rock Her Iconic Versace Safety Pin Dress Now 

It's been 21 years since Elizabeth Hurley stepped out in her now-iconic Versace safety pin dress—but the actress never meant for the scandalous look to become such a big deal when she headed to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral, her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant's film in May 1994.

"I was 20 years old, and it was just one of those weird accidents," Hurley told InStyle at the live-viewing party of The Royals season finale on Sunday night. "It’s just incredible that people still talk about that dress—but I guess it was impactful."

So, would Hurley slip the revealing gown back on today if she had the chance? "Maybe—I’d have to try it on and have a look in the mirror, and then do a three-sixty," she said. But upon more consideration, Hurley thought better of it. "Maybe the cutouts would be a bit too cut-out for me now, so I don't know. Probably not!"

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley Wore a Gown with an Endless Train to the BCRF Hot Pink Party

Although Hurley might hesitate to step out in a similar style now, she still has a soft spot for the attention-getting look. "It was beautiful at the time," she said. "It served its purpose." And she's thrilled that another star rocked the same daring dress a bit more recently (photo below). "When Lady Gaga wore it [in 2012], she looked great," Hurley said. We'll stay tuned to see who breaks it out of the archives next.

Splash News

PHOTOS: Did Elizabeth Hurley Channel Queen Elizabeth for Her Role in The Royals?