Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles in a Red Hot, Age-Defying Bikini 'Gram

Elizabeth Hurley is reaffirming the adage that age is just a number with her latest sizzling bikini 'gram that has to be seen to be believed.

The stunning 51-year-old welcomed the start of the week Monday with an Instagram selfie showcasing her incredibly toned figure in a tiny red string bikini. In the red-hot shot, the Royals star gave a new meaning to #BodyGoals, smiling confidently into the mirror as she flaunted her bikini bod with her arm raised in the air.

"Bikini time @elizabethhurleybeach," she captioned the image, referring to her own swimsuit line.

Bikini time @elizabethhurleybeach 😘

This is not the first time the British beauty has modeled her swimwear line, or her amazing figure, on Instagram. Just one look at her feed will convince you that the fountain of youth is definitely real!

We'll have whatever she's having!