Elizabeth Hurley Brought a Much Younger Man to the London Premiere of The Royals

The ageless Elizabeth Hurley turned heads when she showed up with a much younger man at the London premiere for The Royals. Her dashing date? Her 12-year-old son, Damian, who walked his mom down the red carpet at the Mandarin Oriental hotel event for her new TV show.

Hurley, 49, stunned in a red fitted knee-length dress with some cut-out details on the side and gold strappy heels while Damian—whose godfather is Hurley's ex Hugh Grant—sported a purple tie with his dark suit.

RELATED: Did Elizabeth Hurley Channel Queen Elizabeth for Her Role in The Royals?

The Royals marks Hurley's first major foray into television (though she did do a brief stint on Gossip Girl) and a return to show business in general for the actress. In the new scripted series for E! she plays Queen Helena, a very different kind of royal than we are used to seeing.

“She’s not a cookie-cutter queen,” Hurley told InStyle about her character at the show’s premiere party in New York City earlier this month. “She’s her own self and she’s out there, so I got to make a lot of it up.” Sounds like she is having a royally good time!

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton’s Best Maternity Outfits