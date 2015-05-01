Elizabeth Hurley Wore a Gown with an Endless Train to the BCRF Hot Pink Party

Elizabeth Hurley took a break from playing queen to host a real-life gala for a great cause last night. The Royals actress hosted the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City, where Tony Bennett performed for a glittery crowd that included Elton John, Neil Patrick Harris, Tory Burch, and Donna Karan.

Of course, Hurley was dressed to theme, in a pale pink Donna Karan gown she chose sight unseen. “Donna’s always been a big supporter of the BCRF and we’re always looking for great long pink dresses and someone said, ‘There’s a great Donna Karan one’ and I said, ‘That would be perfect!’ I said yes without even seeing it, so I was glad to get it,” she told InStyle on the pink carpet.

RELATED: The Royals Recap: The Queen's Mother (Played by Joan Collins!) Comes to Town

The British beauty explained that she loves her latest role on the E! series because she gets to be mean and still get the royal treatment. “I like everyone curtsying to me!” she laughed. “It is my favorite bit. Obviously I’m very nasty in it, but it’s fun. I terrorize people. I apologize to the actors before each scene and then I really give it to them again.”

But Elizabeth was all smiles at the event, as her longtime friend Leonard Lauder was being honored at this year’s party. “He’s been my favorite man in America for the last 21 years, and I’m really glad we’re honoring him tonight,” she said. “Elton is bringing Tony Bennett out onto the stage to sing. I’m just thrilled!” In addition to being treated to Bennett’s performance, guests also enjoyed pomegranate gorgonzola salads, rack of lamb, and chocolate lipsticks. And it was time well spent: The evening raised nearly $7 million for the charity.

RELATED: Did Elizabeth Hurley Channel Queen Elizabeth for Her Role in The Royals?