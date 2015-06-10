The Stunning Elizabeth Hurley Turns 50 Today! Here's How She's Celebrating

Anyone turning 50 this year just got a great role model. The age-defying Elizabeth Hurley turns the big 5-0 today—and she looks absolutely amazing.

So how will the hot mama to 12-year-old Damian celebrate the big day? The parties have already kicked off: Hurley shared a fun photo on Instagram over the weekend with the caption, "Wonderful day with my oldest friends and family chez moi. All my fabulous cake."

Wonderful day with my oldest friends and family chez moi. All hail my fabulous cake xxx🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 A photo posted by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jun 7, 2015 at 8:13am PDT

Hurley has been having a very merry birthday year with the success of her new E! show The Royals, in her first major stint in television and her first job since taking years off to focus on motherhood. Her character, Queen Helena, is a very different kind of British monarch than we're used to seeing in real life. “She's not a cookie-cutter queen. She’s her own self and she’s out there, so I got to make a lot of it up," Hurley told InStyle about the role.

And Hurley appears to be hard at work gearing up for Season 2 even during her birthday week—she shared a fun selfie as she studied lines while in bed:

In bed learning my lines. One week to go before season 2 kicks off #TheRoyals #QueenHelena 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧💋💋💋 A photo posted by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jun 8, 2015 at 12:17pm PDT

We wonder if for the celebrations she'll get out some of her best outfits, like that famous Versace safety pin dress, which she recently discussed with InStyle. "I was 20 years old, and it was just one of those weird accidents," she said. "It’s just incredible that people still talk about that dress—but I guess it was impactful." You bet it was.

Toast to 50 years of fabulous Liz Hurley with a look at the star's transformation.

