Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Her Impressive Abs in Latest Bikini-Clad Selfie

At 51 years old, Elizabeth Hurley is the picture of youth and timeless beauty. And on Friday the actress once again treated her Instagram followers to a gorgeous bikini-clad mirror selfie.
In the breathtaking swimsuit photo (the second one she’s posted in this week alone), Hurley stands before a tropical shell-lined mirror wearing a blue and white striped string bikini. With a white cover-up draped over her shoulders and a phone inconspicuously in her hand, the Royals star smiles into the mirror. A sunlit glare reflects in the background and creates the illusion of a halo around the Brit.
“Happy days,” the actress captioned her photo and also tagged her beachwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.
Hurley’s business venture makes total sense—if you look that amazing in a bikini, why not start a company that gives you an excuse to show off your abs daily?
When you’re Elizabeth Hurley, life is truly a beach.