Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Her Impressive Abs in Latest Bikini-Clad Selfie

At 51 years old, Elizabeth Hurley is the picture of youth and timeless beauty. And on Friday the actress once again treated her Instagram followers to a gorgeous bikini-clad mirror selfie.

In the breathtaking swimsuit photo (the second one she’s posted in this week alone), Hurley stands before a tropical shell-lined mirror wearing a blue and white striped string bikini. With a white cover-up draped over her shoulders and a phone inconspicuously in her hand, the Royals star smiles into the mirror. A sunlit glare reflects in the background and creates the illusion of a halo around the Brit.

“Happy days,” the actress captioned her photo and also tagged her beachwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Happy days @elizabethhurleybeach 😘 A photo posted by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Oct 21, 2016 at 6:22am PDT

Hurley’s business venture makes total sense—if you look that amazing in a bikini, why not start a company that gives you an excuse to show off your abs daily?

When you’re Elizabeth Hurley, life is truly a beach.