Here's What a Day in the Life of Pitch Perfect 2's Elizabeth Banks Looks Like 

The wait is almost over, Pitches. Tomorrow the Barden Bellas return to the big screen, and we're not the only ones excited for the aca-awesome sequel. Elizabeth Banks, who makes her directorial debut with Pitch Perfect 2, has been promoting the film with the enthusiasm of her Hunger Games character Effie.

Yesterday, she gave us a behind-the-scenes look at her jam-packed schedule as she went from one talk show to the next to chat about the film, as well as her role in Magic Mike XXL. We took to InStyle's Instagram, @instylemagazine, to share a few of her photos, but that was just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down to see what a busy day in the life of Banks looks like.

RELATED: Pitch Perfect 2 Hits Theaters Tomorrow ... and It's Going to Be Aca-Awesome

Courtesy

"Patiently waiting for my turn on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Wearing a Jonathan Simkhai dress"

Courtesy

"On stage at The Ellen DeGeneres Show!"

Courtesy

"Just some shirtless guys. Nothing to see here."

Courtesy

"Backstage at Jimmy Kimmel Live. Elizabeth Banks, that's me!"

Courtesy

"My Jimmy Kimmel bodyguards (not really)."

Courtesy

"Just me."

Courtesy

"Kurt Greiger heels for Kimmel."

Courtesy

"A Preen dress in my favorite color. Ready to go!"

RELATED: Elizabeth Banks on Directing Pitch Perfect 2: "I Had a Lot of Confidence Going into It"