Mary-Kate and Ashley Are About to Give Your Second-Day Strands an Upgrade

They may not smell like Teen Spirit, but the new Nirvana dry shampoos by Elizabeth and James are about to make those days you don't have time to later up much more glamorous—a feat we never thought possible. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen just expanded their luxury fragrance range to include everyone's favorite second-day hair staple, and we're already obsessed. For those who are easily overwhelmed by a spray-on perfume, the Elizabeth and James dry shampoos provide an alternative option, while giving you the ability to ride out your blowout in the most luxurious way possible.

The Nirvana Black and Nirvana White monikers are an indicator of the scent rather than the tint, as both versions are completely translucent, yet light enough to layer if you want to give the floral mix of the White scent some depth, or make the Black sandalwood, vanilla, and violet blend more feminine. Besides, if they can help us achieve those coveted Olsen twin beach waves, then consider us believers. Pick up a bottle for $28 now at sephora.com and Sephora stores nationwide.

