Elizabeth and James Launches Sunglasses

Hector Vallenilla/PacificCoastNews; INF
Kendall Herbst
Nov 22, 2010 @ 12:15 pm

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen have just added sunglasses to their Elizabeth and James line. The two styles, which retail for $185, already have some famous fans: Heidi Klum has been spotted in the Hudson aviator (left), while Anne Hathaway was recently seen in the cat-eyed Fairfax (right). So you'd better shop fast if you want these star-approved shades. Find out what Ashley Olsen has to say about the glasses on page 94 of our December issue, on newsstands now!

