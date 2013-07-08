Elisha Cuthbert Says "I Do" in a Kate Middleton-Inspired Lace Dress

Elisha Cuthbert got her happy ending this weekend when she married Toronto Maple Leafs captain, 28-year-old Dion Phaneuf. The couple said "I do" in their native Canada, at the St. James Church in Summerfield, Prince Edward Island among more than 300 family and friends, reports People.com. The 32-year-old Happy Endings actress wore a traditional long-sleeve lace gown cinched at the waist with a flared tulle skirt. Save for the crystal belt, it is a similar design to the most famous wedding dress in the past decade, that of Kate Middleton. Cuthbert and her groom, in a black suit with a white vest and bow-tie, have been dating since 2008 and got engaged in 2012. Congratulations to the couple!

Plus, see more celebrities who tied the knot.

