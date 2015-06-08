Tonys 2015: How to Get Elisabeth Moss's Shimmery Eye and Bold Pink Lip

A far cry from the minimalist Peggy Olson look we've seen during Mad Men's entire run, Elisabeth Moss stepped out at last night's Tony Awards in a gorgeous floral number by Oscar de la Renta, and we love how she complemented the look with a bold pink lip, and her platinum layers blown out smooth.

"The inspiration was 'La Vie en Rose,'" says her makeup artist Daniel Martin. "Playing off of her Oscar de la Renta gown, the deep rose lip adds the finishing touch to the split complementary colors in her dress." Martin created a flawless complexion with the Dior Airflash Spray Foundation in Ivory ($62; dior.com), and after touching up areas with concealer, he set the canvas with a layer of Diorskin Nude Air Powder ($54; dior.com) and then moved on to the eyes.

A handful of rosy tones from the 5 Couleurs palette in Nude Pink Design ($62; dior.com) were blended onto Moss's lids before a few generous coats of Diorshow Mascara ($28; dior.com). Martin then used the new Diorshow Brow Styler Gel in Blonde ($29; dior.com) to groom and fill in Moss's arches.

The vivid magenta lip served as the focal point, and tied all the elements of Moss's look together. Martin began by tracing the perimeter of the star's pout with Dior's Contour Lipliner in Thrilling Plum ($30; dior.com), and followed by filling everything in with the Rouge Dior Lipstick in Rose Harper ($35; dior.com).

