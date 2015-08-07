Elisabeth Moss Dyes Her Hair Red

She's definitely not channeling her inner Peggy Olson look anymore! This week, Elisabeth Moss showed off her new 'do on Instagram, going from a bold platinum to an even bolder auburn tone. The change comes for her role in the upcoming film The Free World, which she's currently filming in New Orleans. Moss has gotten especially adventurous with her strands since Mad Men ended—check out her gorgeous transformation for proof—and while we definitely miss our quality time on Sunday nights with Peggy and her well-coiffed retro set, she's every bit the modern woman with her daring red shade.

