Elisabeth Moss Is Following Up Handmaid’s Tale with a Film About Underground Abortions

Jonathan Borge
Sep 19, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

Elisabeth Moss just earned an Emmy for best actress in a drama series thanks to her chill-inducing performance in Hulu's The Handmaid’s Tale. And yes, though Season 2 of the series premieres next year, the actress is already keeping busy with other projects.

According to Variety, the 35-year-old star is set to portray the lead character in a new flick titled Call Jane. So what’s it about? Set in 1960s Chicago, the story is centered around the true story of the underground network of women who secretly provided access to safe abortions when the procedure was illegal ahead of the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. Moss’s character reportedly becomes pregnant and seeks help from the women, who were known as the Jane Collective.

This, of course, seems like a perfect fit for Moss and her a track record of portraying strong, powerful ladies—from Handmaid’s Offred to Mad Men’s Peggy Olson—who fight for themselves and to change the status quo. Following her big Sunday night win at the Emmys, Moss took to Instagram to hilariously celebrate after dropping the F-bomb during her speech.

Bold, indeed.

