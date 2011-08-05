Elisabeth Moss Goes Back To Brunet!

Elisabeth Moss has gone back to her natural brunet shade! The former dark blond switched things up for her return to the Mad Men set as Peggy Olson. "I like that I get to go back and forth," Moss told InStyle. "I feel invigorated style-wise when I change the hair color. Although, I still think I'm blond sometimes and then I look in the mirror and I'm like, 'Oh.'"What do you think of the new color? Tell us in the comments!

