Emmy Nominee Elisabeth Moss: "I Feel Like I’ve Found My Personal Style"

This Sunday's Emmys will be a bittersweet experience for the cast of Mad Men. The show—which has taken home a total of 15 Emmy Awards to date—aired its final episode in May, and its stars have moved on to star in other projects since. But this weekend, they'll be coming back together one last time to celebrate the hit show at the 67th Annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, where it is nominated for a whopping 11 trophies, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Elisabeth Moss, who's nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Peggy Olson on the show, stopped by InStyle's photo studio at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend to discuss her new film, Truth, and let us know that she's looking forward to Sunday's big night. "I think it will be nice to have this last Emmys together," said Moss. "The Emmys are what helped put us on the map initially, so it's a special place for us, in a way. It feels like a very personal place."

Seeing her castmates all together again is exciting for Moss, who's been working nonstop since the series' end. "It’s a funny thing for us because we wrapped over a year ago, and I’ve done six films and a Broadway play since then," she said. "It already feels like a long time ago, so I think just getting to hang out together again is nice."

RELATED: Why Breaking Bad Star Bryan Cranston Hopes Better Call Saul Wins at the 2015 Emmys

You can bet that she's going to break out a killer look on the red carpet for Mad Men's last big hoorah. "I feel like I’ve found my personal style in a way," Moss said. "I’ve found what I like, and at the same time I have great people that I trust, like my stylist Karla Welch. She’s wonderful, and I always find it’s a good combination of what I want—which is usually just to be comfortable—and what she knows about style that I don’t."

But that doesn’t mean Moss is trying to turn heads in a big way. "I’m never interested in causing a splash or making a statement," she said. "For my hair, I'm keeping it blonde because it will look better for the dress. And for the dress, I just want a nice combination of something that is stylish and will be well received by magazines such as InStyle, but something that I believe is me. I think that my dress really represents that this year." We'll be keeping our eyes peeled.

PHOTOS: See the Biggest Stars Shine in InStyle's Portrait Studio at #TIFF15