Elisabeth Moss Explains Why "Taking Ownership of Feminism" Is So Important 

Yesterday in New York, Elisabeth Moss stopped by the Huffington Post headquarters to discuss her latest thriller, Queen of Earth, and reminisce on her days as Peggy on AMC’s Mad Men. She revealed that if a spin-off of the hit show were to be produced, she’d love to focus on her character’s work-life balance. Yes, the conversation was as colorful as her bright teal dress, but the 33-year-old actress was quick to discuss deeper issues.

Moss opened up about the importance of extended and adequate maternity leave for women, and also explained why some of today’s cultural problems still mirror those from the Mad Men era. “I think until there is complete pay for women, I don’t think that we’re out of the dark,” she explained. “The great thing that’s happening now is there’s such a resurgence in girls, in youth culture. Of women kind of recognizing what feminism is again. Of taking ownership of feminism again. Of not being ashamed of it. There’s sort of this new wave of feminism that I’ve seen happen over the last decade. And I think it’s fantastic.”

The Golden Globe-winning actress cited Patricia Arquette’s wage equality speech at the 2015 Oscars and Lena Dunham’s social media messages as a sources of inspiration. She also compared her experience with feminism to that of Peggy’s coming of age story. “I didn’t know if I could answer correctly. I don’t consider myself an expert on feminism, I’m just a woman!” Moss added. Watch the full, motivational conversation below.

