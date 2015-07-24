Elisabeth Moss Turns 33: See Her Beauty Evolution

Elisabeth Moss's Mad Men character Peggy Olson may have sung her swan song with the show's May series finale, but since then the actress has gone full steam ahead. On top of having five movies in the works, Moss is set to return to TV by reprising her role in the Sundance Channel miniseries Top of the Lake for its second season.

While Moss's portrayal of Mad Men's secretary turned copy chief is indeed unforgettable (especially those fashion moments), the actress also drew our attention long before it in roles alongside Angelina Jolie in Girl, Interrupted and on The West Wing—and with her stunning appearances on the red carpet. See how the actress has transformated from bright-eyed teen to blonde-haired beauty.

