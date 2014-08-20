Elisabeth Moss, Anjelica Huston Highlight Personal Style in Gap's Fall Ad Campaign

Chances are you have a uniform that makes you fell unequivocally like you. Whether it’s a flowy dress and heels or jeans and sneakers, wearing some version of this ensemble feels at once normal and comfortable. Gap is celebrating everyone’s unique take on normal dressing with its new ad campaign, which is all about the individuality of personal style.

"Finding your own version of 'dress normal' is an art—my normal is different from your normal, and that's the essence of the campaign," Seth Farbam, Gap's global chief marketing officer, says of the campaign. "This fall, Gap celebrates dressing for yourself and finding those perfect items—a pair of jeans, a T-shirt—that make you feel confident to be your most authentic self."

The retailer has enlisted the help of some stylish celebs for the campaign, including Elisabeth Moss, Jena Malone, Zosia Mamet, Luke Grimes, and Anjelica Huston. More celebs will be revealed closer to the official Sept. 2 launch date. All of the ads, which focus on what Gap calls autumn's standout trend, black denim, bear slogans like, “Dress like no one is watching,” and “Let your actions speak louder than your clothes.”

See more images from the campaign below.

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

Plus, see Elisabeth Moss's favorite on- and off-screen moments in our gallery!