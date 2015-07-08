Elie Saab Dedicates His Couture Collection to His 25th Wedding Anniversary

Elie Saab is the couturier responsible for whipping up princess-worthy creations that have stolen the spotlight on the red carpet on more than one occasion (see: Jennifer Lopez at the 2015 Oscars and Lily James at the Cinderella premiere). But as grand as red carpet strolls are, they come in second to a walk down the aisle on the big day. And Saab knows this all too well.

In honor of his 25th wedding anniversary, he dedicated his fall 2015 couture collection to his wife, who wore a gold wedding dress. That gilded metallic ran throughout the show as a common thread. Glints of exquisite embellishments embroidered on sheer airy gowns resembled rays of gold, though, the show wasn't exclusive to the metallic hue. Dresses washed in sweet pastels of mint, sky blue, and blush pink, or in dark brooding shades of maroon, plum, and black floated down the catwalk. But the culmination of this wedding-themed collection? A bride who dripped in gold. She closed the show in a strapless gold number and a lace veil, both embroidered with metallic threadwork. Ultimately, the show was the stuff of bridal dreams.

Indigitalimages.com (2)

Craving more wedding inspo? Ahead, browse through all the fall 2015 couture looks that could double as a wedding dress. Runway bride, indeed.

