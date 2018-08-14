I'm Calling It: This Will Be The Most Popular Mask for Fall

Like any other 27-year-old woman with an Instagram addiction, I enjoy the opportunity to face mask and selfie. Unfortunately, I hate the way most masks feel on my skin. Enter the Elemis Peptide Thousand Flower Facial Mask the lightest, softest, most mess-free face mask formulation that I've ever tried. Bonus: it's pretty damn effective, too.

The mask officially launches on Elemis.com and Ulta.com on Sept. 1, is part of the brand's newly expanded Peptide-4 24/7 range, which harnesses the power of thousands of flowers, via a mineral- and fatty acid-rich ingredient called Nordic Peat, which helps nourish and protect your skin. It also contains a yeast-derived tetra-peptide (four amino acids linked together) to support your skin's daily processes, so you look well-rested and radiant 24/7.

The black mask's texture is so unique because it feels like a soft, airy, fluffy mousse. It doesn't drip off your face, and doesn't get super hard and crumbly like a traditional mud mask, either.

"The texture is incredibly user friendly, which is so important to ELEMIS," the brand's co-founder and president, Noella Gabriel, explains to InStyle. "It is so easy and quick to apply and can be removed with ease, too. The texture also allows the mask to be rolled off the skin to give an additional benefit of a gentle, physical exfoliation. The secret is really in the soil for this mask with its unique ingredients restoring radiance and helping leave skin smooth and glowing," she continues.

When you first apply it, you probably won't believe it will even exfoliating your skin — that's how soft it feels. Trust: It's really happening, though. It's made with three different exfoliants, including willow tree, Brazilian black clay, and a mild lactic acid.

After about 15 minutes, take a dark cloth and gently wipe away the product. You'll see that the formula rolls off the skin easily, and you're never left with patches or streaks of product that are impossible to remove. Your skin is left feeling smooth, primed, and ready for makeup application or the second stage of your skincare routine.

The 2.5 fl. oz. tube rings in at $45, which is somewhat on the pricier side for a product meant to be used once a week. For softer, smoother skin, an enjoyable masking experience, several potential Instagram moments, though, that price tag doesn't seem all that bad.