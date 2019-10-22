Dennis Quaid Got Roasted In the Best Way

After news of Dennis Quaid's new engagement broke, everyone had an opinion. But the only one that really matters is coming from his Parent Trap co-star Elaine Hendrix, who promptly roasted the actor with a zinger that'll bring joy to every Disney fan that knows all the words to "Let's Get Together."

"Watch out for those twins,” Hendrix wrote on Twitter, adding the twin dancing girls emoji for good measure. CommentsbyCelebs captured the good-natured barb, just in case anyone missed it.

The comment is pulled straight from 1998's Parent Trap remake, where Hendrix played Meredith Blake, a younger woman set to marry Quaid's character, Nick. The film famously starred a young Lindsay Lohan and a young Lindsay Lohan. To add an extra meta layer to it all, Quaid actually is a father to a set of twins, Thomas and Zoe, who he had with his third wife, Kimberly Buffington. Fans of the film will recall that Lohan's characters do their best to get their father and mother back together, with plenty of shenanigans playing into the process.

Quaid proposed to his fiancé over the weekend in Hawaii. Though the relationship didn't get announced until last June. The two have been dating for about nine months.

"I had the ring in my pocket. It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan — I wanted it to be private," Quaid told Extra. "She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, 'Will you marry me?' And then she fell down."