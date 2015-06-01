E.L. James Is Releasing a New Version of Fifty Shades of Grey—from Christian's POV!

Fifty Shades of Grey may have just come out on DVD, but E.J. James has already finished penning an imaginative retelling of the international bestseller, from the mouth of the devil himself. The British author of the erotic trilogy that made a kinky BDSM enthusiast out of everyone (from your little sister to your great-grandmother) announced this morning via Instagram that she'll be releasing a new version of the original from Christian Grey's POV, appropriately titled Grey.

Courtesy

"For those of you who have asked, Christian's POV of #FSOG is published on 18th June for his birthday," James wrote underneath a photo of the book cover, which features the protagonist's sultry gaze (pictured above). "It's called GREY... I hope you enjoy it." The follow-up was indeed written as a heed to the call of the series' many fans. On the opening page, James writes, "This book is dedicated to those readers who asked...and asked... and asked... and asked for this." But really, who could blame them?

We're counting down the days until June 18, which we're henceforth dubbing #ChristianGreyDay.

