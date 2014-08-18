Effortlessly Chic! Rachel Bilson Highlights Her Baby Bump in a Stylish Black Smock

Rachel Bilson has done it again! Just days after showing off her burgeoning baby bump in a tight maxidress and trendy kicks, the ever-stylish expectant mother stepped out for an afternoon of shopping in Los Angeles wearing another sharp maternity look. During the outing, Bilson donned a brightly embroidered black smock dress that perfectly highlighted her growing tummy.

Giving her ensemble a California-cool vibe, she effortlessly styled the frock with a buttery leather Alexander Wang studded bag, neon orange ankle-wrap sandals (complete with tassels), and tortoise Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses. Bilson's penchant for fashionable pregnancy wear has us admiring her every sartorial move—we can't wait to see what the actress wears next!

