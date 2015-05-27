Editor Tested: Supergoop! Defense Refresh Setting Mist SPF 50

With summer about to hit home, I couldn't help but put one of the newest, most innovative SPF products to the test. There's nothing I dread more than the feeling of sunblock all over my face: the greasiness, the smell, the constant reapplication, the fact that I can't wear makeup. I sincerely avoid it at all costs. I used to be one of those teenagers who thought I could win a war with the sun as I lay out sunblock-free, believing that the intense UV rays would do nothing but leave me with flawless, bronzed skin. I was too young to realize (or care) that the sun could wreak major havoc, causing a slew of issues such as sunspots, cancer and premature aging. I was only worried about my face full of makeup that complemented my Victoria's Secret bikini. It wasn't until I started using Supergoop!'s Defense Refresh Setting Mist SPF 50 ($28; sephora.com) that my naive attitude toward the sun changed for the better.

Everyone despises the classic saying, "You can't have your cake and eat it too." But fortunately, with this must-have weightless three-in-one mist, you seriously can. Not only is it perfect for all skin types, it also caters to a plethora of skin care needs. As the SPF 50 is protecting your skin from photo-aging UV rays, it is also controlling oil and shine. Laced with rosemary and mint, two rich antioxidants, my skin was left feeling flawless. My favorite aspect of this product, however, is the fact that it is the farthest thing from greasy. Its cool, calming texture grants a refreshing feel and a constant desire for re-application.

Not feeling ambitious enough to tinker with the perfectly blended foundation and bold lashes you finally mastered this morning? By simply spraying the mist on the face every two hours while out in direct sunlight, the matte finish will allow for a pick-me-up that won't disturb your base. That's right, you can rock your favorite foundation, golden bronzer and rose blush, just simply set it with a few spritzes. A sunblock that sets my makeup and protects me from the sun? Don't mind if I do.

