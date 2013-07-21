Editor-Tested: Sephora's Pantone Color IQ Tool Gave Us A Perfect Foundation Match

Matching your foundation shade to your skin tone is a constant battle. Luckily, Sephora's Pantone Color IQ tool (sephora.com for store locations) takes the guesswork out of finding your perfect hue with its innovative color-capturing technology. We sent InStyle.com Assistant Editor Marianne Mychaskiw to try it out and report back. See what she said below, then scroll down to see pictures of the process.

"Sometimes I feel like Goldilocks in Goldilocks and the Three Bears when I'm trying to find a new foundation, and it seems like every option is either too dark, too light, or too heavy. Cut me some slack, makeup gods -- is finding one that's just right too much to ask? Sephora and Pantone's Color IQ tool promised a perfect match, which was much-needed. I walked into the Times Square location to get my skin measured, and after removing all my makeup, the Sephora pro held the Color IQ device up to my forehead, cheek area, and neck to get the most precise reading of my tone possible. The gadget recorded 27 color-accurate images under 8 different light settings, and even took my texture and undertones into account. Once my Pantone skin tone number was determined, the tool combed through Sephora's extensive foundation library to find results, which can be narrowed down based on coverage and formula preferences. I chose a lightweight liquid, and the machine pulled YSL's Le Teint Touche Eclat in Beige Rose ($55; sephora.com) and Guerlain's Invisible Skin Fusion Foundation in Rose Natural ($59; sephora.com) for me. The results were literally perfect, and I only wish they had this technology back when I was in middle school. I mean, those telltale foundation lines in my 8th grade school picture were definitely not cute."

Scroll down to see photos of the foundation-matching process.

Courtesy

See the summer products our editors love.

MORE:• How to Fix Too-Light Foundation• Sephora's Little Mermaid Collection• High-Tech Skin Products