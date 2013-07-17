Editor Tested: The Products by Beyoncé's Hairstylist Gave Us Ultra-Fierce Curls

Beyoncé's hairstylist Kim Kimble recently launched her own line of shampoos, conditioners, and styling products, so naturally, we were intrigued. We asked InStyle.com Assistant Editor Marianne Mychaskiw to try out the line and report back on the products. Read on to find out what she thought, then scroll down to see a photo of the results.

"My hair is naturally curly, but I rarely wear it that way. For years, I tamed it into submission using keratin treatments and styling tools, but the current heat wave in New York City left me less motivated to juggle a blow-dryer with a flat iron in the close quarters of my apartment. Enter Kim Kimble's haircare line. The Bounce Back Curl Revitalizer ($16; kimblebeauty.com) was the complete opposite of the hard, drying gels I used back in high school. I scrunched the product into my damp hair, let it air-dry, and just like that, I was left with soft, defined curls I could actually run my fingers through. The Brazilian Nut and Acai Shampoo and Conditioning Masque ($14 and $13; kimblebeauty.com) were both just as impressive, especially since my hair is pretty damaged from excessive heat styling and highlighting. Even if your hair isn't curly, the duo works wonders at restoring much-needed hydration to your strands. The 15-minute deep conditioning sessions I do with the masque have also become one of my favorite weekly activities. While I'll only ever look like Beyoncé in my dreams, and will probably never master the art of her "Single Ladies" dance moves no matter how hard I try (and trust me, I try really hard), it's safe to say Kim Kimble and Sasha Fierce have certainly taught me to love my natural curls."

