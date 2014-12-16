Editor-Tested: The Muse Headband

Rebekkah Easley, assistant to InStyle’s Editor-in-Chief Ariel Foxman, tried out the Muse, a brain-sensing headband. Read her thoughts on it below.

Working for the editor of InStyle is an exciting and fast-paced job and it often requires juggling multiple tasks at once. To help keep my stress levels in check, I decided to give the Muse headband a try. The wearable device is an electroencephalography (or EEG) monitor that guides you through three-minute relaxation exercises, measures your brain activity, and sends feedback to your tablet or smartphone.

Ironically, setting up the band was a slightly stressful experience in itself. To ensure an accurate reading, there are specific pressure points the headband’s sensor must make contact with—and getting a strong signal required more than simply strapping the headband to your forehead. Once I finally figured out how to adjust it and found the perfect fit, I was able to take the time to control my breathing and visualize a calming environment (like a serene New England beach), helping me to eliminate the stress factor.

The Muse, which is available for $299 at gaiam.com, quickly transformed my smartphone into an on-the-go meditation device. Having this resource directly at my fingertips, I plan to continue to use its recommendations and exercises to make me feel cool, calm, and collected—as if I’m at the beach, even in the dead of winter.

Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

