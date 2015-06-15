Having Trouble Sculpting the Perfect Brows? Put Down the Powder and Try This Eyebrow Mascara Now

If I had a penny for every time I got frustrated over trying to sculpt the perfect eyebrows, I'd seriously be a millionaire (or at least a thousandaire). As someone with crooked brows—yes, one sits higher than the other—I understand the difficulties of mastering an above-the-eye masterpiece.

In the past, my solution was to haphazardly fill in any holes using a brow powder that most closely resembled my dark-brown hair. The issue? I was constantly being asked if I did something new to my brows, because the shape morphed slightly from day to day. Enter: the game-changing Maybelline Eye Studio Brow Drama Sculpting Brow Mascara ($8; ulta.com), also known as the answer to my prayers.

Yes, the product is called Brow Drama, but a more apt name might be Brow Drama-Free. Its genius ball-shaped brush allows for a smooth application, which translates to perfect arches and the end of stressful mornings. Forget the hassle of tediously filling in each spot to ensure brows are even; the colored gel formula tints hairs with just a few upward swipes—and without clumping and flaking. Five available shades make it easy to find the perfect color. (Tip: For an even bolder brow, I sometimes select a darker shade.)

I'm now able to maintain even brows all day long without touch-ups or smudge-fixes. At the end of the evening, a few swipes of Maybelline's Expert Eyes Moisturizing Eye Makeup Remover ($3; target.com) easily take it all off—until I repeat the foolproof process the next morning.

