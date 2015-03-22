Editor Tested: This Mascara Creates a Faux Lash Appearance in 2 Easy Steps

If faux lashes are a challenge for you, Physicians Formula's new Eye Booster Instant Lash Extension Kit might just be the answer to your prayers. The two-piece set claims to mimic the effect of lash extensions or a set of falsies, but can be washed away with a regular cleanser. We asked InStyle.com Associate Photo Editor Sarah Balch to try out the duo, and report back to see if it really worked. Keep reading to see the results!

Here't the verdict and I'm giving it to you straight: The Physicians Formula Eye Booster Instant Lash Extension Kit ($15; ulta.com) is basically foolproof falsies. I love the full and voluminous look that you can get from using false lashes, but I am not the biggest fan of applying them. I just don’t quite have the patience to master it. Naturally, when I heard about this, I knew I had to give it a whirl.

The product comes with a tube of mascara and a smaller tube of the extension fibers. But actually, the process is quite simple: you apply a coat of the mascara to your lashes, then apply the fibers, then another coat of mascara to seal it in. You can even repeat this process up to three times to add maximum volume and length. The mascara is a blacker-than-black formula and the wand has a slight curve to help you grip and sweep up through your lashes to get an even coat. The extension fiber wand is a spoolie, so it does allow you to easily brush on the fiber, after shaking off a bit of the excess. Since I wear contacts, I was pleasantly surprised that the fibers didn’t irritate my eyes at all like I had anticipated.

One bit of warning though: There is a bit of fiber fallout when applying, although I easily took care of that. After several tries, I found that by first completing your eye makeup and then sweeping away the excess fibers before completing the rest of your face did the trick. I held a finger underneath my eye, which caught any of the fallout.

I also liked that it added both volume and length--- not an easy feat despite what all the mascaras promise out there. The kit definitely hasn’t come out of my makeup bag since!

