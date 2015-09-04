Editor Tested: 3 Pout-Hydrating Lip Masks to Try Today

Got chapped lips? There's a mask for that. The latest iteration of the masking movement, lip-specific formulas promise a softer and more supple pout in a single application. Here, we put three versions to the test.

Kaplan MD Lip 20 Mask

Like a scrub and hydrating treatment in one, this creamy formulation quenches lips via hyaluronic acid and exfoliates by way of papaya enzymes. After a five-minute treatment, our tester noticed her lips were remarkably softer. As recommended by the brand, she coated the area just outside her lips too: When applied regularly, the mask treats fine lines and wrinkles around the mouth. ($48; sephora.com)

Courtesy

RELATED: 7 Genius Lipstick Tricks

LOOK Beauty Intensive Lip Care Gel Patch

If you're all about easy application, you'll love this pout-shaped patch. Not unlike a sheet mask, all that's required is to remove the backing. Place it on your lips and prepare to enjoy a little quiet time (it's impossible to talk) while ingredients like shea butter and vitamin E work their magic. Our tester's perpetually chapped lips were hydrated for a full 12 hours. ($10; amazon.com)

Courtesy

BITE Beauty Agave Lip Mask

Like a lip balm on steroids, this leave-on formula contains moisture-rich jojoba oil and organic agave nectar. Our tester loved the way it made her lips tingle ("I could feel it working!") and the slight plumping effect immediately following. Bonus: Like all BITE products, this mask is made with food-grade ingredients. (So no worries if a little makes its way in your mouth.) ($26; sephora.com)

Courtesy

RELATED: Kylie Jenner's 11 Best Lip Moments