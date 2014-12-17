Editor-Tested: IntelliWHiTE's Turbocharged Teeth-Whitening System

InStyle’s Senior Editor Christina Shanahan took IntelliWHiTE's new teeth-whitening kit for a test drive. Read on for all the details on her experience!

When it comes to counteracting the effects of daily lattes on my teeth, it's an understatement to say that I take whitening pretty seriously. I've sported white strips during my commute and patiently sat through Netflix marathons with gel-filled trays in my mouth. So when I heard that IntelliWHiTE was set to launch the Cool Blue Pro in January, an updated version of their popular blue light whitening system, I couldn't wait to get my hands on the new gadget for a sneak peek. It claims to lighten your teeth up to five shades in just 25 minutes with zero sensitivity and I'll admit that I was a little skeptical about the device's results---but thanks to an amplifying zinc oxide paste and a powerful LED light, I was quickly proven wrong.

Here's how it works: Take two of the enclosed cotton bumpers and place one under your upper lip and one under your lower lip to prevent the gel from getting on your gums. Brush a layer of the Cool Blue Whitening Gel onto your teeth. Then, brush a layer of the Cool Blue Amplifier Gel on top. Snap the mouthpiece into the activating light, put it in your mouth, and press the button on the activating light to start. (A word of caution: avoid pressing the button until the device is securely in your mouth, otherwise prepare the blinding blue glow that will overtake your bathroom and terrify your pets.) The light shuts off automatically at the end of the five-minute cycle. Because the ingredients in the gels won't dry out the enamel on your teeth, you can repeat the process up to four additional times in a row with no risk of sensitivity.

I noticed a difference after three cycles, but a full five rounds were necessary for a result that really wowed. The only downside? Pearly whites of this caliber don't come cheap: A starter kit will retail for $225 at hsn.com, so limit your maintenance to every three months to stretch the life of your supplies.

