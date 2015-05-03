Edible Flowers Are the New Juicing Craze

Juicing is obviously a ginormous trend, but the same old orange-beet-pineapple combo gets to be a snore. Wake up your healthy routine with these recipes (which are really more guidelines) from Daniel Winer, a juicing advocate and the owner of Juicepresso. All can be made in the same juicer you're using for those kale concoctions every morning.

Green Sunflower Juice

Sunflower petals have a bittersweet, artichoke-like flavor. Take four organic sunflower petals and add them to three medium-sized carrots, a bit of ginger, a bunch of kale and three celery stalks. Blend.

Dandelion Grape Juice

Blend four dandelion blossoms with about 50 seedless grapes, a ½ ounce of agave syrup and 5 ounces of carbonated water. Serve over a cup of finely crushed ice.

Refreshing Rose Juice

Rosewater has long added mild, fruity flavor to desserts. Take a kiwi, four romaine leaves, a half-dozen strawberries, a handful of mint and half a peeled lime, and blend it all with four organic rose petals.

Spring Tulip Juice

Who knew? Tulips taste like a slightly sweet green veggie. Add three petals to two cups of OJ, then toss in a handful of kale, a whole lemon and a cucumber.

Strawberry Hibiscus Juice

Hibiscus flowers have an exotic taste—citrusy and cranberry-tart. Use a couple petals in a juice with eight strawberries, half a mango, a handful of mint and a cucumber.

