Below is an excerpt from "Edible Beauty Products Are Now a Thing -- Would You Try Them?" which originally appeared on StyleBistro. Read the full story at stylebistro.com.

With all of the thousands of different products available, we've grown accustomed to lathering, lotioning and glopping on. But what if you could just take a pill and fight anti-aging or the sun's rays? A new series of products hitting the market is aiming to do just that. From drinkable sunscreen to pills for your skin, see the ingestible beauty products have been popping up on our radar these days.

MORE FROM STYLEBISTRO:• These Supplements Promise to Beautify You From the Inside Out• Electric Pink Eyeliner is Lighting Up the Beauty World• All of Your Sunscreen Questions, Answered