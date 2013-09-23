An Edgy Fall Trend Hits the 2013 Emmys Red Carpet: Reptilian and Amphibian Jewelry

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic (2), WENN

Further confirmation that reptile accessories are one of fall's top jewelry trends: The cool-blooded species slithered their way onto the red carpet and some A-list stars. Anna Faris and Allison Williams both unwittingly chose Fred Leighton jewels to exhibit their serpentine side, which happens to be right in line with the zodiac sign for 2013: the Year of the Snake (coincidence?). Faris pinned a 19th-century emerald and diamond salamander brooch on the back of her canary-yellow Monique Lhuillier gown and Williams slipped on a 19th-century gold and rose-cut diamond snake ring. Love it? Shop the trend starting from $40!

Plus, see all the celebrity-inspired jewelry trends for fall:

MORE:• Your Fall 2013 Accessories Report• Who Wore What to the Emmys 2013? • The Top Emmy 2013 Fashion & Beauty Trends