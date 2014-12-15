Eddie Redmayne Is Married! The Actor Ties the Knot With Hannah Bagshawe

Sorry ladies, but Eddie Redmayne is officially of the market! The British actor married his longtime love Hannah Bagshawe today, and we couldn't be happier for the pair.

The intimate nuptials reportedly took place at Babington House in Somerset, England, where the venue was decked out in a festive winter wonderland theme. "I am happy to confirm that Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne married today," his rep said in a statement. "They celebrated with a small number of close family and friends."

RELATED: Before You Tear Up During The Theory of Everything, Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne Reveal 7 Behind-the-Scenes Secrets

The 32-year-old's new wife is the cherry on top of an amazing year for the star—their walk down the aisle comes days after Redmayne earned Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for his critically acclaimed role in The Theory of Everything. News of the duo's plans to wed broke in May, when Redmayne and Bagshawe announced their engagement with a notice in the London Times. Congratulations to the happy couple!

PHOTOS: 100 Memorable Celebrity Wedding Moments