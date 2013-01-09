Eddie Redmayne Loves Burberry: From Modeling to the Red Carpet

InStyle’s Man of Style, Eddie Redmayne, looked every bit the part at the National Board of Review Awards in New York last night, when he joined his Les Miserables cast members on stage to accept the Best Ensemble Award dressed in an impeccably tailored suit by Burberry. The fashion choice was fitting for the dapper 31-year-old Brit, as he is currently the face of the British company and sat front row at the label's fashion show last year. “When I go to a premiere, I quite like putting on a suit,” Redmayne told InStyle for our December issue. “I’m into Alexander McQueen and Burberry. Something that fits well makes me feel stronger, especially on the red carpet.” We can't wait to see what this dashing gent wears all awards season!

