Eddie Redmayne to Officially Star in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter Prequel

It’s been four years since we Muggles have felt the burning anticipation of a new glimpse into the Harry Potter universe, but thanks to the film adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s upcoming prequel, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, we've officially marked our calendars. And while we are looking forward to seeing the movie itself, we're especially fired up by the casting for the lead character.

Warner Bros. has officially announced that British actor Eddie Redmayne will portray Newt Scamander, a magizoologist whose character previously roved about Rowling’s magical world, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As Scamander, Redmayne will be tasked with scouring the world for unusual creatures to document in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, a textbook he compiles and is eventually used by students of Hogwarts. Of course, we expect Redmayne to deliver both his masterful British charm and the much-lauded talent that landed him an Oscar this year for his role in The Theory of Everything.

Make note: The film is scheduled to be released Nov. 18, 2016.

