Eddie Redmayne Got Starstruck by Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts

The Theory of Everything star and Eddie Redmayne has been a fixture on the awards show circuit this year thanks to his brilliant and heartbreaking performance as physicist Stephen Hawking. Along the way—in addition to picking up some major accolades (including a Golden Globe and SAG Award)—Redmayne has encountered some of Hollywood's A-listers. The Oscar front-runner admitted during his visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday that he's been starstruck by a few, particularly Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston.

The adorable star, who described the awards season "endlessly exciting," recalled winning his SAG trophy, which Julia Roberts presented to him. As it turns out, Redmayne's father's all-time favorite movie is none other than Pretty Woman. As he put it, "This moment happens when your name gets read out and it's this extraordinary euphoria and it's white noise and all kind of goes into a blur. And then suddenly there I was, sort of hugging Julia Roberts and then I was sort of meant to be articulate. All I could think of was, 'I wanna tell my dad!'" All together now: Aww!

In addition to his full-circle Julia Roberts moment, Redmayne got to meet another one of his idols: Jennifer Aniston. The actor told Kimmel that he and his wife Hannah Bagshawe are huge Friends fans, so when they encountered Aniston at a party, "we were just incredibly inappropriate. We were so wanting to meet her that we just sort of, literally, stalked about four meters behind her for an entire evening." But the tactic paid off for the pair who eventually met Aniston and loved her even more than before. "She was as beautiful and wonderful as you'd expect her to be," Redmayne gushed. All together now, once more: Awwwww!

