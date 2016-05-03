Eddie Murphy Welcomes His Ninth Child!

Eddie Murphy is on diaper duty all over again.

The 55-year-old dad and his longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher welcomed their daughter, Izzy Oona Murphy, Tuesday in Los Angeles, his rep confirmed to People. Their baby girl weighed 7 lbs., 15 oz., and measured 19 ½ inches long.

This is the first child for the couple, who confirmed in November that they were expecting. Little Izzy will have plenty of big brothers and sisters to babysit her when her mom and dad need a date night in the future. Murphy is also father to Eric, 26, Christian, 25, Bria, 25, Myles, 22, Shayne, 21, Zola, 15, and Bella, 13, and Angel, 9.

Congrats to the couple!