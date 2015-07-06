Eddie Borgo Shares Favorite Ways to Mix-and-Match His Collection for Target

Eddie Borgo's geometric accessories have been a hit with artsy girls, from Blake Lively to Sienna Miller. Now he's bringing his signature style to his new collaboration with Target, available July 12—and we have your first look right here. This isn't your traditional collab: For his capsule, the New York designer used DIY as an inspiration, and offers nearly 100 pieces from bags to necklaces to bracelets to keychains that you can mix and match yourself to customize your own look.

"I love the idea of handing the design process over and encouraging you to create pieces that are uniquely yours and that celebrate your own personal style," Borgo tells InStyle. "Everyone has the ability to create, and this collection celebrates that spirit in everyone. It is DIY, but has been created in such a thoughtful and considered way. It is incredibly straightforward and fun."

RELATED: Designer Adam Lippes is Target's Next Collaborator

It's true: Borgo made it easy enough so even those who aren't natural crafters can create something exquisite. Each of the larger pieces feature several hooks so little add-ons can attach to it. For bags, like a Rorschach print-inspired backpack, the hooks are on the sides, so you can dangle keychains up to four inches long off them (see above). For bracelets, there are chunky cuffs that have holes in them for little music note or colored circle additions. You don't have to use all the spaces for accessories, either—you can leave many blank, depending on your style. "There are endless ways in which to customize every piece," Borgo adds. "The chokers can be worn minimally, for example, as a thin strip of gold or it can be easily strung with wooden, metal, or lucite beads. The long necklaces can each be easily transformed by adding charms."

While creating each little adornment, he made sure to weave in elements from his main line. "My brand is inspired by shapes and symbolism associated with sculpture, modern art, and architecture," he says, " and all elements throughout this collection for Target are minimal and architectural, while also engineered to be used in conjunction with one another." Lookout for his favorite shape of all, a triangle. "I am most inspired by the purity and timelessness of geometric shapes, and the triangle is the most pure of all geometric forms," he says.

Overwhelmed by the options? "If in doubt, use stained glass," he says. "The stained glass feathers are so beautifully executed."

RELATED: The Hair Tie Holder that Doubles as Jewelry

The collection ranges from $8 to $50 and lands at Target stores and Target.com on July 12. Scroll down to see a few more of our favorites from the line.

Time Inc. Digital Studios

Time Inc. Digital Studios

​

Time Inc. Digital Studios

​

Time Inc. Digital Studios

​

RELATED: Fashion's Newest It Bag Is the Cutest Thing Ever

Time Inc. Digital Studios

​

Time Inc. Digital Studios

​

Time Inc. Digital Studios

​

Time Inc. Digital Studios

​

PHOTOS: 9 Pieces of Celestial Jewelry That Have Us Starry-Eyed