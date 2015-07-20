Get to Know Ed Skrein, the Other Hottie in Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds isn’t the only reason to go see Deadpool when it hits theaters in 2016. Ed Skrein, who plays the superhuman villain Ajax, is another hot one to watch, and thankfully, unlike Reynolds, his perfectly chiseled face isn’t covered by a costume throughout the entire film.

But you don’t have to wait until 2016 to see more of the 32-year-old East London native: He’s up next in The Transporter Refueled, in theaters this Labor Day weekend (check out the trailer below).

Skrein recently stopped by InStyle’s offices to play a game of rapid-fire Q&A, where he won us over with his love for his 4-year-old son, his fondness for Bart Simpson, and his taste in cologne. We’re just sorry you can’t be wooed like we were by listening to him answer these questions in his charming British accent.

RELATED: This Superhero Selfie Might Be the Most Epic Photo from Comic-Con Yet

If you could be transported any place right now—as you are in your upcoming role in Transporter—where would it be?

To my local playground with my son.

You used to be a rapper. What is the first song you knew all the words to?

It was "Do the Bartman." It's not cool, but it's the truth.

We always appreciate the truth. What is on your playlist right now?

Gregory Porter’s "Liquid Spirit." Capone-N-Noreaga, Lupe Fiasco, Raddy Rich, Maverick Sabre. They are the people who I have been playing a lot while I have been out here.

Is there a song on repeat?

Yeah, Lupe Fiasco, "Mural."

Naomi Driessnack for InStyle.com

Growing up you always wanted to be …

It is so boring, I literally didn't know what I wanted to be. I still don't know what I want to be when I grow up. I wanted to be a painter when I was in school. I just wanted to paint, that's all I wanted to do. Then I wanted to make music. Now I'm acting, and I love it and this is all I want to do, but I know after this there's another lifetime and another lifetime. There will be many lifetimes. I've never planned any further forward than today.

Quoted

"I've never planned any further forward than today." -- @edskrein

Have you ever been starstruck?

I'm starstruck around every athlete that I meet. To me, athletes are rock stars.

PHOTOS: The Hottest Fashion Trends at Comic-Con

What's your current fitness obsession?

Kali, Filipino knife, and stick fighting.

Was that for training for Transporter?

I did some for Transporter and then I did a lot for Deadpool. Then, back in London, I've got this amazing guru coach, Bob Breen, who I'm going to continue working with and hopefully do my belts and all of that.

What's your signature scent?

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male ($52; sephora.com). I've worn it since I was in school and I love it. The director of The Transporter, when I met him was like, first thing, "You’re wearing Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male!" It was like one of those moments; you're in the gang, you're in the Fight Club.

Who is your favorite designer?

At the moment, I'm wearing a lot of Diesel Black Gold. I'm a big Vivienne Westwood fan. I don't actually wear her stuff, but I'm a big fan of it. My mum wears her stuff and wears it really well.

RELATED: How You Can Relive Vivienne Westwood's '70s Punk Scene