Ed Sheeran's Giant New Lion Tattoo "Won't Be the Last" 

Desiree Navarro/WireImage
Jonathan Borge
Aug 12, 2015 @ 1:00 pm

Ed Sheeran is officially the lion king. Yesterday, the English musician took to Instagram to share an image of his latest creative endeavor: an intensely graphic, colorful tattoo of a lion across his chest (below).

Several weeks ago Sheeran revealed his inspiration for the permanent illustration, and it wasn't related to Disney films or Cecil the lion. Sheeran told the BBC that he planned to emblazon his body with a lion in honor of this three sold-out shows at London's Wembley Stadium, home to the English national soccer team (their nickname is The Three Lions). “Originally I was going to get the floor plan tattooed on my side, but that seemed a bit ridiculous,” he said.

Halfway and ouch

A photo posted by @teddysphotos on

“Halfway and ouch,” he captioned his Instagram snap, which indicated that there’s definitely more work to be done. Of course, Sheeran is already inked with drawings like that of a ketchup bottle and teddy bear, so it doesn't come as a shock to learn that he’s planning to return to the shop.

RELATED: Celebrity Tattoos Revealed

The red-headed talent made sure to share his thoughts on Twitter:

We’re waiting to see what’s next.

RELATED VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Belle Fleur Candles

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!