Ed Sheeran's Giant New Lion Tattoo "Won't Be the Last" 

Ed Sheeran is officially the lion king. Yesterday, the English musician took to Instagram to share an image of his latest creative endeavor: an intensely graphic, colorful tattoo of a lion across his chest (below).

Several weeks ago Sheeran revealed his inspiration for the permanent illustration, and it wasn't related to Disney films or Cecil the lion. Sheeran told the BBC that he planned to emblazon his body with a lion in honor of this three sold-out shows at London's Wembley Stadium, home to the English national soccer team (their nickname is The Three Lions). “Originally I was going to get the floor plan tattooed on my side, but that seemed a bit ridiculous,” he said.

Halfway and ouch A photo posted by @teddysphotos on Aug 11, 2015 at 2:36am PDT

“Halfway and ouch,” he captioned his Instagram snap, which indicated that there’s definitely more work to be done. Of course, Sheeran is already inked with drawings like that of a ketchup bottle and teddy bear, so it doesn't come as a shock to learn that he’s planning to return to the shop.

The red-headed talent made sure to share his thoughts on Twitter:

All this kerfuffle over a tattoo. If it was black and white saying a clever phrase in a language I can't speak no one would've said anything — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) August 12, 2015

It's not the first weird tattoo I've got and it won't be the last, but I like all of them. I'm also eating a bowl of pasta now so byeziez x — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) August 12, 2015

We’re waiting to see what’s next.

