The Internet Has Some Feelings About This Portrait of Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran just hit a major milestone, and for once it has nothing to do with his music. The “Shape of You” singer sat for a portrait by Colin Davidson, and the painting will go on display Wednesday at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Sheeran shared a photo of the portrait to Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday, and the Internet began to go mad. After all, this is a pretty big deal for someone who’s just 26 years old.

Portrait of me by the wonderful Colin Davidson is on exhibition from tomorrow onwards at the national portrait gallery, check it owwwwttt x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on May 2, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Ed Sheeran now has a portrait of himself at the National Portrait Gallery. Do you know how mad that is?!?!?!?! — re.mmi (@_okkkkkkkk) May 2, 2017

And fans quickly noticed a resemblance to another famous painting of a redhead: Van Gogh’s self-portrait. “Am I wrong or you look like van gogh’s self-portrait in that picture? Still amazing as always, all the love,” one fan wrote. “I was thinking the same thing … ears are still there though,” another joked.

@edsheeran Don't mind you're amazing but am I wrong or you look like van gogh's self-portrait in that picture?

Still amazing as always, all the love — Gem (@tinuvieel_) May 2, 2017

@tinuvieel_ @edsheeran I was thinking the same thing ... ears are still there though — Ahmed_1980 (@Nafarat100100) May 2, 2017

@edsheeran For a minute I thought you look like Van Gogh in that portrait. — Erika (@erikaisacatmom) May 2, 2017

Between the rugged facial hair, blue eyes, and rough brush strokes, we have to say, the resemblance is a bit uncanny.

Hey Ed, do you have any famous relatives in your family tree?