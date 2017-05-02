The Internet Has Some Feelings About This Portrait of Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran just hit a major milestone, and for once it has nothing to do with his music. The “Shape of You” singer sat for a portrait by Colin Davidson, and the painting will go on display Wednesday at the National Portrait Gallery in London.
Sheeran shared a photo of the portrait to Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday, and the Internet began to go mad. After all, this is a pretty big deal for someone who’s just 26 years old.
And fans quickly noticed a resemblance to another famous painting of a redhead: Van Gogh’s self-portrait. “Am I wrong or you look like van gogh’s self-portrait in that picture? Still amazing as always, all the love,” one fan wrote. “I was thinking the same thing … ears are still there though,” another joked.
Between the rugged facial hair, blue eyes, and rough brush strokes, we have to say, the resemblance is a bit uncanny.
Hey Ed, do you have any famous relatives in your family tree?