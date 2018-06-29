Ed Sheeran Is Being Sued for $100 Million for Allegedly Ripping Off Another Artist

Ed Sheeran is probably not having the happiest of Fridays.

The singer is being sued for $100 million over the allegation that one of his biggest hits, 2014's "Thinking Out Loud," is actually a ripoff of Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On." According to the BBC, legal documents allege that "Thinking Out Loud" fully copies "the melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bass line, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping" of Gaye's classic.

The wildest part? This isn't even the first time this allegation has come up.

Back in 2016, Sheeran was sued for the exact same reason by Edward Townsend's family (Townsend co-wrote "Let's Get It On,") and at the time, Sheeran denied any and all wrongdoing, though it's still not clear whether the case ended up resolved.

This new lawsuit, though, is from a different party.

It was filed by the company Structured Asset Sales. BBC says it owns one-third of the copyright to "Let's Get It On." Other defendants on the new claim include Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Amy Wadge, who co-wrote "Thinking Out Loud."

Sheeran hasn't commented yet on the new suit, but we're sure he's thinking about it. Maybe out loud.