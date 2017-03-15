Ed Sheeran and His Girlfriend's First Date Was at Taylor Swift’s Home

Ed Sheeran’s girlfriend Cherry Seaborn has had his best friend’s approval since day one—because their first date was at her house!

The singer told People that he began dating his girlfriend in summer 2015 after he brought her to BFF Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July party in Rhode Island.

A first date is intimidating enough, but on top of that Swift's party was filled with stars like Gigi Hadid, Calvin Harris, and Joe Jonas. At the time, Sheeran had been reconnecting with Seaborn, his childhood friend who worked on Wall Street in New York.

When Ed shows up in a red coat for the 4th of July because he just can't let it go. @teddysphotos A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 4, 2015 at 11:20am PDT

“It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s Fourth of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a Fourth of July Party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history,” he said, noting, “our anniversary is her Fourth of July party.”

Clearly, Swift approves of the match, as she made them celebratory banner at her 2016 party. The couple kissed under a sign that read “Happy 1st Ed-Iver-Cherry” in the background of this adorable 'gram:

When there's literally so much love around your only option is to make a room for all of your love banners & sing love songs to each other. @taylorswift we LOVE you! Kudos to @teddysphotos for the photobomb of the year. A post shared by Abigail Anderson (@abigail_lauren) on Jul 5, 2016 at 3:01pm PDT

The party was even more star-studded that year, with celebs like Karlie Kloss, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Cara Delevingne, and Tom Hiddleston in attendance. “It’s just a load of like-minded people that you would never expect to see in the same place, together,” Sheeran said.

“I found myself chatting to Ryan Reynolds for a long time, and I did not expect to see him there. [Taylor]’s kind of a magnet for like-minded people, and they’re always super-sweet. Anyone that’s around her is very, very nice. It’s a fun party. But it’s a lot of stories. You walk in, and you’re like, ‘Holy f—! I know everyone in here!’ It’s cool.”

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Gives His Girlfriend His Sneakers When Her Heel Breaks, Proves Chivalry Still Exists

Have you ever been more jealous?