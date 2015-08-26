Ed Sheeran's Controversial Lion Tattoo Is a Fake 

Ed Sheeran ruffled a lot of feathers (or should we say fur) two weeks ago when he took to Instagram to show off a large, colorful lion tattoo he got on his chest to commemorate his three sold out concerts at London's Wembley Staidum. Despite the symbolic reasoning, fans just couldn't understand why he decided to emblazon his body with such a intense design.

Sheeran defended his decision on Twitter posting two tweets to shut down the haters. "All this kerfuffle over a tattoo. If it was black and white saying a clever phrase in a language I can't speak no one would've said anything," he wrote. "It's not the first weird tattoo I've got and it won't be the last."

Halfway and ouch A photo posted by @teddysphotos on Aug 11, 2015 at 2:36am PDT

However, it turns out that lion tattoo is a fake! The singer posted a photo of his tattoo-free chest on Instagram. "Was only joking about the lion," he captioned the photo (below).

A photo posted by @teddysphotos on Aug 26, 2015 at 4:31am PDT

Looks like the joke's on us! You totally had us fooled, Ed.

