These Photos of "Egg Sheeran" Will Delight You Ahead of Easter

We love a good pun around here, and when it involves the intersection of celebrity and food, we’re all over it. The latest one comes right on time for Easter: meet “Egg Sheeran.”

The “Shape of You” singer gets reimagined in several new shapes by kids tackling school Easter projects. From hard-boiled eggs getting made over with a shock of red hair, to eggs rocking out on their guitars to their egg groupies in full dioramas, Ed Sheeran's likeness is unmistakable.

All of these Egg Sheerans will make you smile and deserve a big round of applause. If you’re only doing one DIY egg project this weekend, make sure it’s one worthy of the crooner's eggs-cellence.

RELATED: You’ll Never Guess Which Star Crushes Hard on Ed Sheeran

@edsheeran My friend amy made this for her daughter...happy Easter Egg-Sheeran!!😃🐣 pic.twitter.com/E2e6rn2tno — helenbosworth (@helenlbosworth) April 6, 2017

Kids are making 'Egg Sheeran' for school Easter projects and the pictures couldn't be better https://t.co/EFz9DArAn9 pic.twitter.com/ifCzGwqe9D — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) April 7, 2017

Me and egg Sheeran came joint 2nd in a egg competition @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/MsUwRGF7dO — Ellie Shaw (@ellieshoegze) April 7, 2017

What did you do at work today? Oh came 2nd in an Easter egg painting competition to Egg Sheeran pic.twitter.com/njqTTIU6zh — John Beck (@johnbeck_) April 12, 2017

@edsheeran My son Oscar's 'eggcellent' winning entry to the school egg decorating competition. Leggo Egg Sheeran #eggpuns #easter pic.twitter.com/lAjBKXr0vN — Rebekah Duke (@RebekahDuke11) April 1, 2017

@edsheeran my 6 year old stepdaughter decided she wanted to do EGG SHEERAN for her school competition pic.twitter.com/PVLn7c2gAs — Gareth hughes (@DjGazHughes) April 7, 2017

Loved this entry at my daughter's school Easter egg competition! @edsheeran or should that be Egg Sheeran ? pic.twitter.com/p5OJpuQJwg — Louise Hindmarch (@loobysdmf) April 7, 2017

This like too creative for me, literally i can't even breath for too much laughing #EggSheeran pic.twitter.com/BaF2nbaGNk — mateo (@notperriefake) April 8, 2017

@edsheeran my daughter Daisy made this for you ~ Easter Egg Sheeran vibes. #dividetour pic.twitter.com/OFMYxgwEv5 — Joanna Watson (@Heyjowhereyougo) April 10, 2017

My niece Emily Scamell aged 8 won her school Easter Egg competition, what do you think @edsheeran ? #eggsheeran pic.twitter.com/G9CDE26pPU — Clare Nemiloff (@Nemmaz) April 6, 2017

Egg Sheeran getting ready to perform at @UCPrimary tomorrow pic.twitter.com/lNwJCGFtxo — Michelle olds (@olds_michelle) April 6, 2017

See more heartwarming renditions over on Twitter at #EggSheeran.